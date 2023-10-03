OMAHA, Neb. — The federal government has joined more than a dozen former workers in suing Union Pacific over the way it used a vision test to disqualify workers in Illinois and other states who the railroad believed were color blind and might have trouble reading signals telling them to stop a train.The lawsuit announced Monday by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of 21 former workers is the first the government filed in what could eventually be hundreds — if not thousands — of …