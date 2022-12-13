Where a board is required to be composed of residents of a district, the board may fulfill its responsibilities even if its members suffer from a conflict of interest if there were no non-conflicted residents available to sit on the board absent subterfuge or unconscionability.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part decisions from Kane County Associate Judge Mark Pheanis.The Mill Creek Water Reclamation District (District) and the Kent W. Shodeen Trust (Trust) entered into a purchase …