SPRINGFIELD — Two of the state’s top officials each held news conferences Monday to outline current and proposed responses to increasing crime, including expressway shootings and organized retail thefts.Gov. J.B. Pritzker appeared with Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly in Chicago to outline actions taken and arrests made in expressway shootings, while Attorney General Kwame Raoul appeared with the president of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association to outline a proposed legislative package taking …