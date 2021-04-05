SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law Friday a measure that expands vote-by-mail and curbside voting for all future elections.House Bill 1871, now Public Act 102-0001 and effective immediately, revises the state election code to allow election authorities to install drop box sites where voters can submit mail ballots without postage before and on Election Day. Election officials can also allow for curbside voting for individuals to cast ballots from their car under the supervision of election judges from both …