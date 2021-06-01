SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Friday allowing for plaintiffs to collect pretrial interest on money awarded in some civil suits, after vetoing a previous version of the provision in March.An amendment to Senate Bill 72, introduced by Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, grants 6% pretrial interest on money awarded to plaintiffs in personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits in civil court.Hospitals and health care providers are typical defendants in these cases.Before the passage of the legislation, plaintiffs …