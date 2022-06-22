A judge did not err when she concluded three repeat sex offenders are unlikely to prevail in a challenge to the constitutionality of a Wisconsin law requiring them to wear GPS tracking devices for the rest of their lives, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote Chief U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper of the Eastern District of Wisconsin correctly declined to issue a preliminary injunction that would have halted the enforcement of the GPS requirement while the offenders’ lawsuit …