Illinois prosecutors told a judge Thursday that they are presenting evidence to a grand jury for a possible indictment against the father of the man charged with fatally shooting seven people at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.Robert Crimo Jr., 58, was arrested in December on seven felony counts of reckless conduct. He is accused of helping his son obtain a gun license years before the 2022 shooting, even though the then-19-year-old had reportedly threatened violence. One count of reckless conduct carries a …