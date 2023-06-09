Alleging that their daughter, Dana Clar, sporadically vanished as she struggled with a drug problem, Scott and Paula Clar, obtained an order — based on Sec. 602.9 of the Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act — compelling their son-in-law, David Daidone, to provide visitation with their young granddaughter. But in a ruling that shows the need for fine-tuning the statute’s standing requirements, the Illinois Appellate Court reversed.Under Sec. 602.9, Scott and Paula had to prove Dana had been missing for at least 90 days …