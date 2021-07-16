The Chicago Bar Association is ready to embark on another great year to “celebrate, care and challenge” our members with programs, special initiatives and community outreach.The CBA plans to celebrate our history; care for and support our members and the public; and challenge each other to make the CBA the bar association you want, need and deserve. The CBA went above and beyond responding to the challenges brought about by the pandemic, social unrest and political turmoil. We take pride in our many successes …