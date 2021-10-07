The Great Chicago Fire began Oct. 8, 1871, and raged for two days. Hundreds died, and tens of thousands were left homeless. Businesses were ravaged.The Chicago Daily Law Record — then the name of what is now this newspaper — was no exception. The paper missed two weeks of production after the fire, which also destroyed the courthouse.Publication resumed on Oct. 23 from temporary quarters in the offices of Goddard, White & Crowell, a printing shop at 11 South Canal St. A note in the paper that day from …