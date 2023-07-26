After more than 20 years on Wacker Drive, global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP will be packing its bags and moving to a new location.The firm plans to relocate its Chicago office to Fulton Market in 2025, according to a news release. It plans to move to a “state-of-the-art, brand-new, mixed-use development” at 360 N. Green Street, an area currently under construction.Rita M. Powers, co-managing shareholder of the Chicago office and co-chair of the firm’s real estate litigation practice, said in the …