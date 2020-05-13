A politically conservative legal group filed a class-action suit against the Chicago Teachers Union over mandatory payments.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation last week announced it filed a federal suit over a union policy limiting when teachers can opt out of paying fees.

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District, claims CTU violated the First Amendment by refusing to allow two teachers to discontinue paying fees when they requested to do so.

The mandatory fees were deemed a free-speech violation by the U.S. Supreme Court in the 2018 decision Janus v. AFSCME.

According to the group’s news release last week, Joanne Troesch, a technology coordinator at Jones College Prep, and Ifeoma Nkemdi, a second-grade teacher at Newberry Math and Science Academy, asked to stop paying fees in October 2019, but the union responded that they couldn’t opt out until September 2020.

The suit asks a judge to rule that such “escape periods” are unconstitutional, that teachers should be told they can stop the collections and seek refunds of the fees.

The case is Troesch et al v. Chicago Teachers Union, Local 1 American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO et al., No. 20 C 2682.