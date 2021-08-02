A Grundy County jury awarded more than $2.1 million July 21 in its first known medical malpractice verdict for a plaintiff.Plaintiff Paul Passafiume was the husband of 34-year-old Lois Passafiume, who died of a massive pulmonary embolism 34 days after being diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in 2014 at Morris Hospital.The case was brought before Grundy County Circuit Court Judge Lance R. Peterson and lasted eight days. The jury found Lois Passafiume was 20% negligent, which lowered the verdict award to just less than …