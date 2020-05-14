Seriously injured in an auto accident at 53rd and Western in Chicago, James D. Richardson settled his negligence claim against Night Dream Inc. and Shaun T. Small for $1 million, but their Nevada-based insurer — Spirit Commercial Auto RRG Inc. — was placed in liquidation before it funded the settlement. And because Spirit was a “risk retention group,” Richardson couldn’t collect from the insurance guaranty funds in Nevada or Illinois. So Richardson asked for a $1 million judgment against Night Dream and Small based on the portion of Section 2-2301 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure aimed at insurance companies that slow walk settlement payments.

Richardson requested the judgment more than 30 days after he submitted an executed release and all the other documents required by Section 2-2301. Subsection (d) says: “A settling defendant shall pay all sums due to the plaintiff within 30 days of tender by the plaintiff of the executed release and all applicable documents in compliance with subsections (a), (b) and (c) of this section.”

And under Section 2–2301(e), “If, after a hearing, the court having jurisdiction over the parties finds that timely payment has not been made by a defendant pursuant to subsection (d) of this section, judgment shall be entered against that defendant for the amount set forth in the executed release, plus costs incurred in obtaining the judgment and interest[.]”

A Cook County judge denied Richardson’s motion for a judgment, and the Illinois Appellate Court affirmed — because there was no evidence that Night Dream or Small “(1) participated in their insurer’s settlement negotiations with the plaintiff, or (2) agreed to be personally responsible for the settlement amount drafted by their insurer.” Richardson v. Night Dream, 2020 IL App (1st) 191351-U (February 18, 2020).

Here are highlights of Justice Aurelia Pucinski’s Rule 23 decision (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Risk retention groups

Before analyzing the issue on appeal, we note that these circumstances pose a great unfairness to Richardson. Richardson is unable to obtain relief from a state guaranty fund due to the fact that Night Dream and Small obtained a liability insurance policy from an RRG: an alternative source of insurance coverage that is prohibited from gaining any benefit from a state guaranty fund.

RRGs and its members are protected by federal law. 15 U.S.C. Sec. 3902(a)(4). However, an explanation of RRGs is in order regarding why state guaranty funds are unavailable to potentially resolve this matter.

Congress encouraged the creation of RRGs with the Product Liability Risk Retention Act of 1981 in order to “reduce the problem of the rising cost of product liability insurance by permitting product manufacturers to purchase insurance on a group basis at more favorable rates or to self-insure through insurance cooperatives called risk retention groups.” Ophthalmic Mutual Insurance Co. v. Musser, 143 F. 3d 1062 (7th Cir. 1998). This statute permitted manufacturers to pool their resources into risk retention groups to provide those members of the group with insurance coverage.

In 1986, Congress enacted the Liability Risk Retention Act to broaden the 1981 statute to other professional groups and to “effectively attempt to preclude most state regulation of risk retention groups.” Id.; see 15 U.S.C. Sec. 3901.

This 1986 statute exempts RRGs from a wide range of state laws and orders, including any rule that would “otherwise, discriminate against a risk retention group or any of its members,” with the exception of “state laws generally applicable to persons or corporations.” 15 U.S.C. Sec. 3902(a)(4).

Significantly, an RRG cannot join, contribute to, or benefit from a state insurance guaranty fund. See 15 U.S.C. Sec. 3902(a)(2). In accordance with federal laws, Section 123B-5(A) of the Illinois Insurance Code provides:

“No risk retention group shall be required or permitted to join or contribute financially to the Illinois Insurance Guaranty Fund, or any other plan, pool, association or guaranty or insolvency fund or any similar mechanism, in this state, nor shall any risk retention group, or its insureds or claimants against its insureds, receive any benefit from any such fund or any such plan, pool, association or guaranty or insolvency fund for claims arising under the insurance policies issued by such risk retention group.”

Nevada, where Spirit is domiciled, has a similar provision, providing that an RRG shall not “join or contribute financially to the Nevada Insurance Guaranty Association, or to any similar organization or fund in this state.” Nev. Rev. Stat. 695E.200(5). The Illinois Insurance Code further mandates that every application for insurance from an RRG not organized in this state must include a notice that provides:

“This policy is issued by your risk retention group. Your risk retention group is not subject to all of the insurance laws and regulations of your state. State insurance insolvency guaranty fund protection is not available for your risk retention group.” 215 ILCS 5/123B-4(G).

We note that this notice carries little benefit to a plaintiff who will eventually need to seek relief from a defendant who is covered by an RRG. The settlement agreement that Richardson signed also provided no disclaimer that Richardson would not be able to receive any funds from a guaranty fund if defendants’ insurer went insolvent.

The very purpose of an insurance guaranty fund is “to place claimants in the same position that they would have been in if the liability insurer had not become insolvent. Skokie Castings v. Illinois Insurance Guaranty Fund, 2013 IL 113873. However, because Night Dream and Small are covered by an RRG, they have no access to an insurance guaranty fund, and Richardson cannot enjoy any benefits from such fund.

All parties suffer in this scenario. Night Dream and Small now lack the insurance coverage they thought they would have entering into this lawsuit. On the other hand, Richardson did not select the insurance policy of the party with whom he was allegedly in an automobile accident, and his receipt of the settlement amount would have been more likely had Night Dream and Small been covered by a fully regulated, traditional insurer.

Enforceability of the settlement agreement against Night Dream and Small

Having recognized the difficulties faced by all parties, however, we ultimately find Richardson requests relief that we cannot allow. We find the case Hopkins v. Holt, 194 Ill. App. 3d 788 (1990), instructive.

In Holt, the plaintiff brought a medical malpractice action against multiple defendants and dismissed the action after reaching a settlement. The settlement as to one particular defendant doctor provided that the doctor’s insurer would pay the plaintiff $100,000 “for and on behalf of” the doctor.

After dismissing the action, however, the plaintiff learned that the defendant doctor’s insurer “was in liquidation and that no settlement payment would be made.” Id. The plaintiff thus filed a declaratory judgment action seeking a judgment against the doctor for $100,000.

The doctor filed a summary judgment motion, arguing that “an attorney could not bind a client to a settlement unless the client knew of and specifically agreed to the terms of the settlement.” The trial court granted the doctor summary judgment, and the plaintiff obtained a vacatur of the dismissal of his malpractice action.

On appeal, this court noted that “where attorneys negotiate settlements containing terms their clients did not approve, Illinois courts hold that the clients are not bound by those terms.”

We further noted that “the settlement agreement clearly stated that the action would be dismissed in exchange for the payment by the insurer.” The agreement also did not state that the doctor would pay the amount personally, or that the doctor would serve as a guarantor under the agreement. We therefore affirmed the judgment of the circuit court.

While Holt was decided prior to the enactment of Section 2-2301, we nonetheless find its principles instructive: that a settlement agreement does not necessarily bind a defendant where the terms do not clearly hold the defendant responsible, and where there is no indication that the defendant agreed to the terms.

Here, Richardson’s counsel has presented no clear indication in the record that Night Dream and Small took part in the settlement negotiations. As in Holt, there is also no clear indication from the language of the settlement agreement that the parties intended to bind Night Dream and Small personally.

The settlement agreement at issue provides that “in consideration of the sum of $1,000,000,” Richardson is to discharge his claims against Night Dream, Small, and their insurer. However, as Richardson notes, the settlement agreement in no way sets forth any detail as to who must pay the consideration, or how the consideration is to be paid.

The lack of contractual terms regarding how the settlement amount is to be paid, by itself, raises concerns as to the enforceability of the settlement agreement.

Richardson has failed to present a record showing that Night Dream and Small took part in settlement negotiations and agreed to be personally responsible to pay the settlement amount. Thus, Richardson has not shown that the settlement agreement is enforceable against Night Dream and Small personally.

Applicability of Section 2-2301

Having determined that Richardson’s counsel failed to preserve a record showing that Night Dream and Small are personally obligated to pay the settlement agreement, we now turn to the central issue on appeal: whether Section 2-2301 applies to Night Dream and Small.

Because we cannot conclude that Night Dream and Small accepted personal responsibility for the settlement amount, we also cannot determine that Section 2-2301 applies to them. We affirm the circuit court’s judgment declining to enforce the settlement agreement against Night Dream and Small.