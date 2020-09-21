A federal judge awarded more than $176,000 to security guards whose former employer misclassified them as independent contractors.In a written opinion Friday, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman granted summary judgment in favor of the guards on the damages they sought in their class-action lawsuit against the now-defunct Stevens Security & Training Services Inc.Coleman also ordered Stevens Security to pay $275,000 in attorney fees.Stevens Security offered security services to film and television crews working …