Justified in large part by a suspect’s silence, a split appellate panel has upheld a gun arrest.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed a police stop, search and arrest of a man they found wielding a firearm, despite not asking if he had a permit to carry it.Justice Mary L. Mikva authored a 15-page opinion, concluding the suspect’s “nervous” demeanor and apparent refusal to clarify whether he was in lawful possession of the weapon helped lead to a valid arrest.State law does not require people who …