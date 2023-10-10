A woman who alleges Chicago police falsified probable cause in order to arrest her on a gun charge received the go-ahead to pursue a claim that the city is liable for the officers’ purported violations of her constitutional rights.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of Lakicia Brown’s allegations that the city encourages police officers to arrest individuals on false gun charges by giving them special treatment based on …