A man who pleaded guilty to mail fraud failed in a challenge to a federal law that prohibits convicted felons from possessing firearms.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey of the Northern District of Illinois rejected Patrick Atkinson’s argument that his “unique personal circumstances” make 18 U.S.C. Section 922(g)(1) violate the Second Amendment as applied to him.Section 922(g)(1) bars anyone convicted of a crime that carries a sentence of more than one year in prison from …