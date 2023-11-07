The Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago. Gun rights groups plan to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the state’s assault weapons ban after a federal appeals court on Friday refused to block enforcement of the law. — Capitol News Illinois/Hannah Meisel, FileSPRINGFIELD — Gun rights advocacy groups say they intend to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the state’s assault weapons ban after a federal appeals court on Friday refused to block enforcement of the law.In a statement Saturday, the Illinois …