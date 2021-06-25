Where plaintiff filed motion to vacate conviction months after one-year statute of limitations, incorrect advice from attorney and inadequate prison law library did not justify equitable tollingThe 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert W. Gettleman, Northern District of Illinois.James Ademiju immigrated to the United States from Nigeria in 2001. In 2011, Ademiju became involved in a scheme to defraud Medicare of millions of dollars.Ademiju was eventually indicted by a grand jury in September …