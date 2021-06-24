Where evidence against defendant included physical evidence, eyewitness testimony, and testimony from co-conspirator, evidence was overwhelming and outcome of trial would not have differed but for counsel’s alleged errors.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James R. Sweeney, II, Southern District of Indiana.In March 1981, William and Mary Hilborn were murdered in their Petersburg, Ind. home during a home invasion. State’s evidence at Jay R. Thompson’s 1982 trial showed Thompson and Richard …