Where attorney incorrectly estimated sentencing range for defendant, incorrect estimation was not, by itself, proof of deficient performance under Strickland.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge William E. Duffin, Eastern District of Wisconsin.When David Minnick’s wife told him she was leaving him for another man, Minnick retrieved a rifle and struck her in the head. Minnick’s wife fled to her parents’ house across the street, and Minnick followed, firing several shots. Minnick …