Where petitioner would have had to show that none of his co-conspirators in gang shooting had requisite intent to kill in order to be acquitted of attempted homicide under Wisconsin law, petitioner could not show prejudice from counsel’s alleged deficient performance.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin.In the evening of Aug. 9, 2005, a group of men fired a hail of bullets into a crowd of rival gang members in Oregon, Wis. Three of the victims …