Where petitioner challenged application of sentencing enhancement based on new interpretation of law by Supreme Court, challenge did not fall into limited exception to petitioner’s appellate and collateral review waiver.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal from a decision by Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel, Southern District of Illinois.In January 2013, Jamar Plunkett sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant. A federal grand jury subsequently indicted Plunkett on one count of distributing …