Where all witnesses recanted testimony at trial, and other contradictions existed in the record, issues were not serious enough to allow for a finding that the state court unreasonably evaluated the sufficiency of the evidence.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer, Northern District of Illinois.Armando Huerta, Jr. was shot and killed in the parking lot of his apartment complex in Addison in May 2009. Huerta had been drinking with his uncle, Juan Carlos Marines Rojas …