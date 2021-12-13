Where defendant was visibly shackled just prior to final jury instructions and closing arguments, state court decision unreasonable applied Deck because no justification was given for why restraints had to remain visible to jury.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Danny Wilber was convicted for the murder of David Diaz in Milwaukee Circuit Court. Wilber attended a house party at Diaz’ home in Milwaukee during the night of Jan. 30, 2004 …