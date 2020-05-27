Where perjured trial testimony unknowingly presented did not violate due process rights of defendant and habeas petition was properly denied.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Thomas M. Durkin, Northern District of Illinois.

In April 1992, a fight broke out among various individuals involving Willie Johnson. Johnson was assisted by Cedric Herron and Sammie Walker to break up the altercation. Later that same night, two individuals shot Johnson, Herron and Walker. Johnson was the only one who survived. While in the hospital, Johnson described the events to detectives. Johnson described the shooters, identifying one by the street name “Duke.” Johnson told detectives where Duke lived and the car that he drove.

Later that day, detectives presented Johnson with a photo array and Johnson identified Duke and his accomplice. Police pulled over a vehicle matching Johnson’s description and arrested the driver, Albert Kirkman, and the passenger, Cedric Cal, who matched the general description of the second shooter. Kirkman denied having a street name but stated that he had a tattoo of Duke on his left arm. Police took additional photos and presented a second photo array to Johnson, who identified Kirkman and Cal as the shooters.

At trial, Johnson identified Kirkman and Cal as the shooters who were part of the earlier altercation. On cross-examination, Johnson denied that the altercation involved a drug dispute and maintained that the fight started when he confronted a man named Keith Ford about Johnson’s sister, Latanya. Johnson’s girlfriend, Latrese Buford, testified for the defense. She testified that the altercation was over a drug sale and that Herron was infringing on Ford’s turf. Buford testified that she heard, but did not witness, the gunshots later that evening. Kirkman was found guilty of murder and aggravated battery with a firearm and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Fifteen years later, Johnson had a change of heart and submitted an affidavit identifying Keith Ford and an unknown man as the shooters. Johnson stated that Kirkman and Cal sold drugs in front of his house the day before the shooting and he confronted and robbed them. Johnson indicated that Kirkman and Cal were his enemies and he had falsely identified them because he was afraid of Ford.

At Kirkman’s post-conviction hearing, Johnson testified that his affidavit was true. Buford also testified at the hearing, but her testimony was inconsistent with Johnson’s. The state’s attorney investigator also testified that when she interviewed Johnson in 2010, his information matched that of his affidavit, but did not exclude Kirkman or Cal as the unknown second shooter. The circuit court denied the petition for post-conviction relief, finding that Johnson’s recantation lacked credibility. On appeal, the Illinois Appellate Court affirmed on all grounds, finding the recantation unreliable because it contained inconsistencies and was implausible. Johnson later pled guilty for perjury but failed to specify which statement was false. Kirkman brought a federal due process claim, claiming his conviction was based solely on Johnson’s unreliable testimony, Johnson’s recantation was credible, that the state court made an unreasonable determination of fact and the clear and compelling evidence of Kirkman’s innocence afford him habeas corpus relief. The district court denied the petition and Kirkman appealed.

The appellate panel began by finding that, in light of the evidence presented in the circuit court’s evidentiary hearing, the circuit court made a reasonable determination of fact in finding Johnson’s recanted testimony not credible. The panel stated that this factual determination is presumed correct unless rebutted by clear and convincing evidence. The panel stated that Kirkman failed to show clear and convincing evidence that the recantation after the trial was true.

Kirkman argued that his due process rights were violated because his conviction was based on recanted and perjured trial testimony. Kirkman claimed his conviction rested solely on Johnson’s testimonial evidence, which had been credibly and consistently recanted. The panel disagreed, stating that the credibility of Johnson’s recantation remained in dispute. Further, the panel stated that when trying the case, the prosecution had no reason to know or suspect Johnson’s testimony was anything other than truthful. Citing Napue v. Illinois, the panel stated that perjured testimony unknowingly presented does not violate due process. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

Albert Kirkman v. Scott Thompson

No. 19-1904

Writing for the court: Judge William J. Bauer

Before: Judges David F. Hamilton and Frank H. Easterbrook

Released: May 7, 2020