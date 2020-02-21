Where a U.S. District Court concluded that a mental disability could never support equitable tolling in a Section 2244 context, it erred and remand was necessary.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by U.S. District Judge William T. Lawrence, Southern District of Indiana.DeWayne Perry, an inmate at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in southwest Indiana who is serving an extended sentence for murder, experienced a stroke in 2009. The stroke caused Perry to suffer from aphasia, which impairs his …