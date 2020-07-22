Where prisoner was punished by revocation of good time credit for having other inmate send money to prisoner’s family, district court erred in finding that punishment was not supported by evidence.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge William T. Lawrence, Southern District of Indiana. James Crawford was found by a prison disciplinary board in Indiana to have participated in an “unauthorized financial transaction” while behind bars. Crawford told fellow inmate Scott Wolf to send $400 to Crawford …