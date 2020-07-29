Where counsel promised to present testimony from witness exculpating defendant, and then later determined witness was not credible and declined to call witness, defendant could not show this decision deprived him of a fair trial.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John Robert Blakey, Northern District of Illinois. In July 2004, Emmit Hill followed rival gang members Joseph Wilborn and Cedrick Jenkins into a gangway near 63rd Street between Wabash and Michigan Avenues. Witnesses heard multiple …