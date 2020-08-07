Where counsel’s promise in opening argument that defendant would testify did not constitute ineffective assistance when changed circumstances later led to defendant waiving right to testify.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sue E. Myerscough, Central District of Illinois. In 2002, Alice Minter became ill and weakened; her hair fell out; while in a hospital she entered a coma and seemed on the brink of death. Medical tests revealed that Minter’s blood and urine contained vastly more thallium …