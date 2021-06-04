Where state presented significant direct evidence of sexual assault, petitioner was required to show more than the mere possibility that, had his counsel objected to prosecutor’s improper statements, jury verdict would have been different.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin. In 2011, Ross Thill dated A.M.M.’s biological mother, April Gray. After Gray and Thill broke up, A.M.M. would occasionally stay the night at Thill’s house to spend …