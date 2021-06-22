Where jury had ample evidence on which to base credibility determination of witness, even if counsel’s failure to object to hearsay testimony was error, defendant was not prejudiced as a result.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph, Eastern District of Wisconsin. Eric Hodkiewicz was tried in March 2014 on nine charges, including unlawful use of a telephone, strangulation and suffocation. At trial, evidence was presented that in May 2010, Hodkiewicz’ wife, S.P., reported …