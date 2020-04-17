Where the defendant could not show that there was a reasonable probability he would have gone to trial had his counsel investigated an involuntary intoxication defense, he was not entitled to habeas relief.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin.

Early in the morning on July 14, 2012, Wisconsin police discovered Christopher Gish soaking wet, unable to answer questions and wandering in an unsteady manner on railroad tracks near the Milwaukee airport. Gish was then taken to the hospital, where he told paramedics he blacked out. After ascertaining Gish’s home address, police entered and found Gish’s longtime girlfriend, Margaret Litwicki, stabbed to death in a bedroom. Gish later confessed to stabbing Litwicki, stating that he suspected she was having an affair and was afraid that she would take their children from him.

Gish was charged by Wisconsin authorities with first-degree intentional homicide. Gish later pled guilty to first-degree reckless homicide and received a sentence of 40 years’ imprisonment and 20 years’ extended supervision. After obtaining new counsel, Gish filed a direct appeal in Wisconsin state court. The Wisconsin court denied relief, concluding that any contention of ineffective assistance of counsel was so lacking that Gish could not even clear the first hurdle of the Strickland test. The Wisconsin Supreme Court denied review.

Gish then filed a petition under 28 U.S.C. Sec. 2254 seeking habeas relief. The district court held an evidentiary hearing and took testimony on the merits of Gish’s contention that his counsel should have pursued an involuntary intoxication defense regarding his use of Xanax on the night of the murder. The district court found that the state court’s rejection of Gish’s ineffective assistance claim represented an unreasonable application of Strickland, given that Gish had brought forth enough evidence on direct appeal to reasonably question the adequacy of his trial counsel’s representation. However, the district court concluded that Gish had not shown he would have forgone the plea deal and gone to trial had his counsel pursued the involuntary intoxication defense. The district court denied relief, and Gish appealed.

The appellate panel began by stating the district court was right to call the Wisconsin court’s decision an unreasonable application of Strickland’s deficient performance prong. The panel noted that Gish testified that he decided to plead guilty based primarily on the prospects of success at trial. The panel stated that Gish had also not told his counsel that he was willing to forgo a meaningful reduction in his sentencing exposure to avoid collateral consequences. The panel then stated that it agreed with the district court that Gish’s Xanax-based involuntary intoxication defense had no reasonable prospect of success at trial. The panel concluded that Gish could therefore not show prejudice from his trial counsel’s errors and was not entitled to habeas relief. The panel thus affirmed the decision of the district court.

Christopher R. Gish v. Randall Hepp, Warden

No. 19-1476

Writing for the court: Judge Michael Y. Scudder Jr.

Concurring: Judges David F. Hamilton and Amy J. St. Eve

Released: April 3, 2020