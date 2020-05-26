Where a federal pretrial detainee could not challenge detention via § 2241 petition merely because he missed the deadline to appeal adverse ruling under the Bail Reform Act.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sue E. Myerscough, Central District of Illinois.

Timothy Fredrickson was placed in federal custody in March 2017 to await his pending trial for sexual exploitation of a child. Fredrickson initially consented to detention but later sought release under the Bail Reform Act, asserting that conditions existed to ensure that he would not be a flight risk or a threat to the public. The district court held a hearing and denied Fredrickson’s motion in December 2017. The district court concluded Fredrickson failed to show that he was not a danger to the community. Fredrickson filed a motion to reconsider, which the district court denied in February 2018. Five months later Fredrickson filed a pro se notice of appeal, and the 7th Circuit dismissed the appeal as untimely.

In April 2019, Fredrickson proceeded to petition for a writ of habeas corpus. Fredrickson alleged that the district court wrongly denied him release on bond, and that he was also denied effective assistance of counsel who allowed his bail hearing to be delayed and then failed to appeal Fredrickson’s detention. Fredrickson also challenged the 7th Circuit’s determination that his notice of appeal was untimely, arguing that the Bail Reform Act permitted him to appeal his detention at any time. The district court dismissed the petition on grounds that federal pretrial detainees should seek release through the Bail Reform Act rather than a habeas petition. Fredrickson moved for reconsideration, which the district court denied.

In January, a jury found Fredrickson guilty of one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Fredrickson’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June, and he faces a minimum of 15 years’ in prison. Fredrickson appealed the denial of his petition, arguing that he should be able to attack his detention through a habeas proceeding because his attorney missed the 14-day deadline to appeal the detention order. The appellate panel began by stating that the district court appropriately refused to entertain the request for pretrial release that Fredrickson argued for in his Sec. 2241 petition. The panel stated that a federal detainee’s request for release pending trial can be considered under only the Bail Reform Act, and not a Sec. 2241 petition.

The panel stated that the Bail Reform Act created a comprehensive scheme to control pretrial release or detention decisions and provides detainees a mechanism to seek review of pretrial detention orders. The panel noted that Fredrickson pointed to no legal authority that allowed a detainee to contest pretrial detention through a Sec. 2241 petition simply because the detainee missed the deadline to appeal an order of detention. Citing United States v. Addonizio, the panel noted that the Supreme Court had directed that the writ of habeas corpus should not be used in place of an appeal, and that this rule must be strictly observed if orderly appellate procedure is to be maintained. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

Timothy B. Fredrickson v. Dusty Terrill, Sheriff

No. 19-3201

Writing for the court: Per curiam

Before: Judges Michael Kanne, Ilana Diamond Rovner and David F. Hamilton

Released: May 8, 2020