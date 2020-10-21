Where prisoner could not litigate second collateral attack under Sec. 2241 when his claims had already been resolved under Sec. 2255.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a motion for a stay of execution and affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, Southern District of Indiana. Christopher Vialva had been sentenced to death for murders he committed in 1999. Maintaining that his lawyer had a conflict of interest and that he therefore received ineffective assistance of counsel, Vialva sought a stay of …