Where prisoner filed motion seeking to challenge Sec. 924(c) convictions under Sec. 2241, claims were not cognizable because relevant precedent was a constitutional and not statutory case.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, Southern District of Indiana. In January 1996, Dustin Higgs, Willie Mark Haynes and Victor Gloria drove from Laurel, Md. to Washington, D.C. to pick up Tanji Jackson, Tamika Black and Mishann Chinn. Back at Higgs’ apartment, he and Jackson began …