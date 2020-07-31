Where a Sec. 2241 petition may not proceed under the savings clause absent a compelling showing that it was impossible to use Sec. 2255 to cure the defect identified in the Sec. 2241 petition.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James Patrick Hanlon, Southern District of Indiana.Daniel Lewis Lee and Chevy Kehoe were members of the Aryan Peoples’ Republic, a white supremacist organization founded for the purpose of establishing an independent nation of white supremacists in the Pacific …