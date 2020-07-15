Where prisoner returned to federal court after state conviction that affected sentencing was vacated, seeking to be resentenced, petition was not blocked by 7th Circuit precedents, but prisoner failed to act with required diligence and was not entitled to relief.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Lee, Northern District of Indiana. Tyrus McNair was sentenced in 2003 for a serious drug crime. At sentencing, the district court calculated the applicable guidelines range at 324 to 405 …