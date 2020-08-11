Where district court erred in determining that violation of police department policy on inventory searches amounted to Constitutional violation justifying habeas relief.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge James R. Sweeney II, Southern District of Indiana. Raymond Marling was arrested on a warrant while driving his car. After the arrest police took an inventory of the car’s contents, finding a locked box. An officer opened the box with a screwdriver and found illegal drugs. Together with other …