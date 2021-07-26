Law Bulletin Media has named longtime Chicago journalist Andrea Hanis as its top editor.In making the appointment, Law Bulletin Media President and Publisher Peter Mierzwa said Hanis will be responsible for directing the newsroom’s digital expansion to align with the company’s growth goals.“Andrea’s experience in leading the development of compelling business content across digital and print media will be a tremendous asset as we look to expand our offerings for the legal community,” Mierzwa said.Hanis has worked in the …