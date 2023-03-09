A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by a former employee of Lurie Children’s Hospital who maintains he was a target of discrimination because he is a straight, white man.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Joan H. Lefkow of the Northern District of Illinois held David Leffler failed to adequately state a claim that he was subjected to disparate treatment because of his race and sexual orientation in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.To state such a claim, Leffler must allege …