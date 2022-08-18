Harrah’s Hotel & Casino in Joliet failed to adequately allege that a man accused of stabbing a guest to death is required to contribute to any judgment that might be returned against the hotel in a negligence lawsuit, a federal judge held Wednesday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern District of Illinois threw out the third-party complaint Harrah’s filed under Illinois’ Joint Tortfeasor Contribution Act against the purported assailant.Emanuel Burgarino was robbed and fatally stabbed …