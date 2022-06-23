WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris met with attorneys general from Democratic-led states including Illinois on Thursday and suggested they might be able to lead legal challenges of any new state abortion restrictions that grow out of an upcoming Supreme Court ruling expected to weaken the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.Harris has increasingly become a leading White House voice on the issue since the leak last month of a draft high court opinion suggesting that justices are on the brink of overturning the 1973 …