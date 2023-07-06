A federal jury returned a $3 million verdict against the City of Harvey in a lawsuit filed by a man who spent 2½ years in jail before being acquitted of what he maintains were trumped-up attempted murder charges.The jury awarded the compensatory damages to Ezra Hill, who accused police of fabricating evidence and coercing witnesses into making false statements to support allegations that he was among assailants who fired shots at the three occupants of a standing vehicle.The jury awarded an additional $2,500 in punitive …