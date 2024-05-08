A pair of Harvey city police officers are not entitled to a new trial or remittitur on damages for wrongfully arresting and detaining a man for attempted murder of three men in 2014, a federal judge held. In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Nancy L. Maldonado of the Northern District of Illinois let a more than $3 million verdict stand against the city and officers Gregory Thomas and Jason Banks. Ezra Hill, who was 27 at the time, was prosecuted for the attempted murder of Eric Bond, Alquan McReynolds and Ahmad …