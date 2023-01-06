Chicago attorney Jack Joseph, who learned to type as a GI in World War II and won praise from a state Supreme Court justice for his unflinching advocacy, died in December at age 95.Among his causes was a decades-long campaign against Minimum Continuing Legal Education requirements (MCLEs), which he believed disadvantaged solo practitioners and minority attorneys and was “a way to create sort of a cottage industry for CLE providers and other kinds of favored persons,” according to his son, James W. Joseph of Eimer Stahl LLP …