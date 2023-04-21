The City of Evanston will not have to face a proposed class action lawsuit alleging that it unlawfully destroyed the property of its arrestees.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee of the Northern District of Illinois properly dismissed the case, ruling that the city followed its policy, which instructed the plaintiffs of guidelines regarding property retrieval. Jermaine Wilson and Dameon Sanders sued the city, alleging that telephones, a debit card worth $500, two wedding rings …