A judge sentenced a former controller of Chicago’s high-end East Bank Club to four years in federal prison for embezzling more than $4 million from the facility.U.S. District Judge Ronald A. Guzman of the Northern District of Illinois sentenced 58-year-old Peter Craig Savely on Thursday, the Chicago Tribune reported.Savely pleaded guilty in October to one count of bank fraud. He acknowledged in a plea agreement that he stole $4.1 million from the health club over a seven-year period beginning in 2013. He would write …