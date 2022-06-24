A man whose ex-wife is accused of Medicare fraud and money laundering is not entitled to the $3.4 million in assets one of the ex-wife’s co-defendants was ordered to forfeit, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling that Danilo Tinimbang had not shown he had a legal interest — either one that was vested or one that was superior to that of the co-defendant — in the assets at the time the crimes were committed.Tinimbang has no evidence to dispute the government …